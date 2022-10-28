Notification Settings

Wolverhampton pub hosts launch of the latest Good Beer Guide

By Mark Andrews

Beer lovers from across the West Midlands turned out for the launch of a prestigious guide to the country's best pubs.

Camra West Midlands regional director ShellyCOR Bentley launches the 50th Good Beer Guide at The Great Western, Wolverhampton
The 2023 Good Beer Guide, produced by the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA), had its regional launch at the Great Western pub in Wolverhampton last night.

It was a double celebration for the pub, which has returned to the guide after being refurbished and taken over by new manager Mike Franklin.

The guide, the brainchild of former Wolverhampton journalist and Camra founder Michael Hardman, is now in its 50th edition.

To mark the milestone, the King has written a foreword.

Camra West Midlands regional director Shelly Bentley said the guide sold out of copies during the launch event.

She said the Great Western, which had previously won Camra's national pub of the year title, was looking very good following its revamp.

"It looks lovely, clean and tidy, the beer's great and the food looks amazing," said Mrs Bentley.

