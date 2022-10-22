More than 10,000 turn out for Diwali event in Wolverhampton

Manpreet Kaur, of Sutton Coldfield, and Rani Queen, of Smethwick

The annual festival of lights was celebrated at Phoenix Park, off Dudley Road in Blakenhall, over four-and-a-half hours on Saturday evening with people attending for free.

Sisters Harper Moran, aged eight, and Lola Moran, aged 11, of Wolverhampton

It saw a total of 11,625 people turn out for the event hosted by The Elias Mattu Foundation in association with F9 events. It was headlined by main artist Raf Saperra.

DJ Nav Entertainments, Gaggi Dhillon, Tik Toker Patollaa, Lucky Rai, Hit The Dhol, Booboo and Napalese Dance Performance all performed during the major event.

Organisers Rajiv Sharma, Asha Mattu, and Manj Sidhu

The lights were officially turned on at 8pm before the fireworks display. The celebration was supported by the Indian Multicultural Society, Shri Krishan Mandir, Gurudwara Sikh Council and Gujrati Association.

A spokesman for Wolverhampton Council said: "Thank you to the thousands of residents who came to Phoenix Park in Blakenhall to enjoy fantastic entertainment, light switch on and fireworks display to celebrate Diwali – there were an incredible 11,625 of you there to join in the fun!"

Diwali – which falls on Monday – is known as the festival of lights, but it also a festival of new beginnings and light overcoming darkness. It is predominantly a Hindu festival, but is celebrated by many religions and communities across India and the rest of the world.