Pet owners advised to help animals whose anxiety levels will increase during bonfire night

Lenny the dog under the duvet

White Cross Vets, which has practices in Wolverhampton, Tividale, and Bloxwich, estimates three quarters of pets suffer from anxiety due to loud fireworks.

Veterinary nurse Sam Massey said: "Bonfire Night is a stressful time for lots of cats, dogs and other pets, that is often made worse by their very acute hearing, which can make fireworks seem overwhelming.

"We also see lots of self-injuries at this time of year, often due to panicked pets running to escape the noise or chewing things that they shouldn’t to alleviate stress. You can’t underestimate how frightening fireworks can be for pets."

Sam added: "However, there are things pet owners can do to tackle anxious behaviour, as well as helping to prepare pets for the firework season. There are also treatments and medications available to help pets stay calm. Anyone concerned about their pets should prepare now and speak to their vet about particularly severe cases."