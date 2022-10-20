Fuel prices across the Black Country and Staffordshire as supermarkets close gap and become cheapest

Sainsbury's St Marks store in Wolverhampton is now the cheapest station in the city

In Wolverhampton, Sainsbury's petrol station at their St Marks store on Raglan Street, is now the cheapest in the city for both petrol and diesel.

This comes as Total Energies on Dudley Road, Wolverhampton, maintained its title as the cheapest service station across the Black Country and Staffordshire for several months, but now the supermarkets have closed the gap on the independent petrol stations.

The Total Energies station on Dudley Road saw queues of vehicles lining up to fill up with the cheapest fuel, and even extended their hours to a 24-hour service from Monday to Saturday.

Average prices have risen for the first time since July, with the average litre of petrol in the UK costing 162.8p, and average litre of diesel costing 181.9p.

Cheapest petrol in the Black Country and Staffordshire

Sainsbury's St Marks Wolverhampton, Raglan Street - 155.9p

TotalEnergies Blakenhall Service Station, Dudley Road, Wolverhampton - 156.6p

Texaco Fallings Park Service Station, Cannock Road, Wolverhampton - 158.9p

Sainsbury's Wednesfield, Kenmare Way - 158.9p

Sainsbury's Perton, Coleridge Drive - 158.9p

Morrisons Willenhall, Middle Piece Way - 159.7p

Tesco Wolverhampton, Penn Road - 159.9p

Esso Bushbury Express, Cannock Road - 159.9p

Cheapest diesel in the Black Country and Staffordshire

Sainsbury's St Marks Wolverhampton, Raglan Street - 175.9p

TotalEnergies Blakenhall Service Station, Dudley Road, Wolverhampton - 176.6p

Morrisons Wednesbury, Holyhead Road - 178.7p

Sainsbury's Perton, Coleridge Drive - 178.9p

Tesco Wolverhampton, Penn Road - 179.9p

Asda Wolverhampton, Jack Haywood Way - 181.7p

Morrisons Bilston, Black Country Route - 181.7p

Morrisons Willenhall, Middle Piece Way - 181.7p