Walk-in clinics helping people to get vaccinated

The pop-up clinic has opened in various locations across Wolverhampton over the last couple of months – it is pictured here at Bilston Market a few weeks ago

The clinics, which have been visiting various parts of Wolverhampton over the last few months, are run in conjunction with Central Health and St John Ambulance and were set up by Wolverhampton Council.

They have already administered more than 3,400 vaccinations over the last couple of months, without the need for an appointment.

A clinic has been set up outside Whitmore Reans Library, providing first, second and booster doses on Wednesday, October 19 and Thursday, October 20 and will be back at the same venue on Monday, October 24 and from Wednesday, October 26 to Friday, October 28.

A pop up clinic is also available at Park Village Education Centre in Low Hill every Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 10am to 6pm, and on Tuesday afternoons from 1pm to 7pm, until December 23.

Among the thousands of local residents who have taken advantage of the pop-up clinics are husband and wife Simon and Emily Carter, who visited it at Park Village.

Simon said: "I am immunosuppressed and I received a text message to let me know I was due for my next Covid booster.

"I was struggling to find an appointment to fit around my working hours, and a family member recommended Park Village to me.

"It was easy to get to and plenty of free parking available; I walked in without an appointment and received my jab very efficiently.

"While there, the pharmacist informed us that my wife, who had accompanied me, was eligible for her booster too, so she also received hers. It is a great service."

Councillor Jasbir Jaspal, Wolverhampton Council's cabinet member for Public Health and Wellbeing, said: "We are receiving incredibly positive feedback about the pop-up clinics, which are making it even easier for people to get their Covid-19 vaccinations at times and venues that are convenient to them.

“The pop-ups have delivered over 3,400 vaccinations, and that’s of course in addition to the vaccinations delivered at the various other locations operating in Wolverhampton."