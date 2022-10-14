Popular Chapel Ash pub owners set themselves new charity challenge

Patrick Tarpey and Terry Cole have been fundraising at The Royal Oak

Everyone at The Royal Oak, Compton Road, caught the charity bug after lockdown raising money for the homeless, Blood Bikers and The Good Shepherd.

Publicans Terry and Emma Cole have announced two challenges which regulars can help get behind, or even join them.

Terry said: "Emma and I have set ourselves each a massive challenge this year and hopefully raise a lot of money for charity.

"Emma will be running the Wolves 10k in March and i will be going to Normandy to walk 22 miles of the beaches in one day on D-day for Combat Stress Emma will be raising monies for the Midland Freewheelers Blood Bikers."

The Royal Oak just missed out on Pub of the Year and the Great British Pub Awards in Manchester last month.

Terry and Emma are renowned for coming up with new ways of getting punters through the door, whether it be competitions or live music.