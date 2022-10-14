Hero teacher Lisa Potts reunited with former pupil at Wolverhampton Young Citizen Awards

Reunited: Lisa Potts with former pupil Anton Wright

Anton Wright was a three-year-old in nursery when paranoid schizophrenic Horrett Campbell entered St Lukes Primary School in Blakenhall armed with a machete on July 8, 1996.

Now a strapping 31-year-old father, Anton was at the awards through his capacity as Wolverhampton Council's youth participation worker. The moment the last speech ended he made a beeline for teacher who was stabbed protecting her pupils.

He said: "As soon as I heard Miss Potts was going to be here I knew I had to come and say thank you.

"I was only three when it happened and was locked in a room when he came in, I still remember seeing all the blood on the floor when we were led out to safety. The memories come back now and then, but being here now with Miss Potts is amazing, what she did on that day was incredible."

He added: "My heart was pounding when I came up to speak to her, it is really really emotional. Tonight has been wonderful anyway with all these wonderful young people being recognised but meeting Miss Potts has made it unforgettable."

Miss Potts, now Mrs Webb after marrying her husband Dave, was given the Freedom of Wolverhampton earlier this year and received the George Medal for bravery after recovering from several stab wounds.

She said: "I've not seen Anton for 26 years but I recognised him as soon as he came to say hello. He was a cute little three-year-old the last time I saw him, I certainly had a little tear in my eye when he came to say hello.

"I still get my former pupils and their parents stop me in the street and say thank you, which is lovely."

She added: "It has been 26 years since that day and a lot has changed since, I did go back to St Lukes for six months but it was very hard. I was only 21-years-old, now I go into schools with my Believe to Achieve Foundation.

"These awards tonight have been really fantastic, hearing all the youngster's stories is so inspiring. And to meet Anton tonight has really been the icing on the cake."

Lisa, now 47, has been given 22 awards for bravery, she and three children were injured that day, and for her charity work helping local schoolchildren.

In July 1996 Campbell, armed with a machete, attacked pupils and staff at St Lukes primary school in Blakenhall. He was later detained under the Mental Health Act.

When Campbell was sentenced the following March, the judge ordered that he be detained indefinitely in a secure mental hospital. Experts warned he was too psychotic to be held in prison and that it was unlikely he would ever make a full recovery.

He was convicted of seven counts of attempted murder and when his trial ended at Stafford, the judge said he would recommend a bravery award for Lisa because of the way, despite her injuries, she shielded the tiny pupils from the potential killer’s blows.

There were smiles and tears as Lisa Potts was made Wolverhampton's first Freewoman in front of era standing ovation led by civic chiefs.

my heart

he was a cute little three

i have people and parents

The former nursery nurse who saved the lives of schoolchildren from a machete-wielding attacker 26 years ago was awarded the Freedom of the City of Wolverhampton status at an extraordinary meeting of the council on Wednesday.

She was bestowed the highest civic honour for her bravery, as well as in recognition of her work as nurse for the NHS and as a charity organiser since the incident which happened on July 8, 1996.

Miss Potts was among three adults who were injured along with three infant pupils at St Luke's Primary when paranoid schizophrenic Horrett Campbell entered the Park Street South school grounds armed with a machete.

She was presented with the medal engraved with the word 'Freewoman' following a unanimous vote at the emotional meeting, watched on by her husband Dave.

Miss Potts told the councillors: "Thank you to everyone in this room who nominated me. I was really shocked when I got the note telling me that I was the first to get a medal with Freewoman of the City on it. I am deeply and truly touched.

"When we look back and think that is was 26 years ago and that I was only 21 then. I didn't set out to work that day expecting that to happen.

"It really was a fight or flight moment. I was injured along with three other children. I do still meet some of those children who are all adults now."

Miss Potts, who turns 47 this week, said the honours was the icing on the cake ahead of her birthday.

She told the council chamber that her experiences since the fateful incident had included the launch of her own foundation Believe To Achieve based in city schools and had set up children's projects overseas including Romania.

Lisa Potts pictured in 2016 with Francesca 'Fran' Quintyne, one of the children she helped

Lisa Potts pictured in 2016 with Francesca 'Fran' Quintyne, one of the children she helped

Paying tribute to her public service Mayor of Wolverhampton, Councillor Greg Brackenbridge said: "We do have other females which have had Freedom of the City, but their medals said 'Freeman' so we have dragged it into the 21st century quite rightly.

"Lisa is the first recipient of the medal to say 'Freewoman' and it's about time too."

In July 1996 Campbell, armed with a machete, attacked pupils and staff at St Lukes primary school in Blakenhall. He was later detained under the Mental Health Act.

When Campbell was sentenced the following March, the judge ordered that he be detained indefinitely in a secure mental hospital. Experts warned he was too psychotic to be held in prison and that it was unlikely he would ever make a full recovery.

He was convicted of seven counts of attempted murder and when his trial ended at Stafford, the judge said he would recommend a bravery award for the heroine because of the way, despite her injuries, she shielded the tiny pupils from the potential killer’s blows.