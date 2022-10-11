Motorists facing fines over ‘obstructive’ parking near Wolverhampton's Dunstall Park racecourse

Vehicles parked along the kerb in Viaduct Drive, near Dunstall Park, Wolverhampton. Photo: Google Street View

Residents in parts of St Peter’s ward have received a written notice from the neighbourhood policing team following a number of complaints about “inconsiderate and obstructive” parking within the area of Viaduct Drive, Shetland Close and The Chase.

The letter also states that police will be stepping up patrols in the area and warns that as well as a fixed penalty notice, motorists not complying with parking regulations could also receive points on their driving licences.

“We have received numerous complaints of inconsiderate and obstructive parking within the area of Viaduct Drive, Shetland Close and The Chase,” said the statement.

“This includes – but is not exclusive to – parking close to junctions, parking across and in front of drop kerbs and blocking driveways. The behaviour described above is making it difficult for other residents to manoeuvre on and off their driveways and increasing the risk of road traffic collision occurring.

“In the interests of road safety, I would like to remind you that leaving your vehicle in a dangerous position or one that obstructs other road users or pedestrians is an offence for which you could receive a fine and/or points on your driving licence.

“We appreciate that parking in these streets is limited and we understand that you need to be able to park your vehicle, but this needs to be done safely and without causing an obstruction. Some of the vehicles we have observed were parked fully or partially on a footpath, which could potentially cause a direct obstruction to others.

“Pedestrians, pushchair users, wheelchair users and mobility scooter users should not have to go into the road to get by because of inappropriately parked vehicles. We will be proactively patrolling the location and any vehicles found to be contravening the above will be issued with a fixed penalty notice.”

Councillor Lynne Moran said: “I am slightly surprised that police action is currently underway on parts of the racecourse housing area, because I can think of other more congested roads in St Peter’s where such an initiative would also be welcome.

“However, I am sure residents in the racecourse area will be relieved if extra police attention and fixed penalty notices begin to address the problems around inconsiderate parking.

“In Whitmore Reans there are a number of streets where the housing is built in a terraced style and it is obvious that as young people stay at home because they cannot afford independent accommodation, they also want to park their cars outside their house.

“Leicester Street is an example where there are many more cars than there is street space to put them. It occurs to me that areas like this just outside the Ring Road may also be used by people who work in the city centre and who see free parking as an advantage.