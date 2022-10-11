Lifelong Wolves fan Manny who walked to Chelsea upbeat despite missing out on award

Manny Kang with supporters at Stamford Bridge on Saturday after he walked the entire way from Wolverhampton to raise tens of thousands of pounds for Dementia UK. Photo: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire

Manjinder 'Manny' Kang had been nominated for JustGiving's fundraiser awards in the "Outstanding Commitment" category which took place on Monday.

His most recent exploits saw him raise around £27,510 for Dementia UK through a journey between Molineux to Chelsea's Stamford Bridge over two days.

But dispute missing out on the accolade, he described it as a "complete honour" to be in the room alongside other fundraisers at the ceremony held in London.

He posted on social media: "Just a complete honour to be in this room tonight. Congratulations to some amazing inspiring people, who give me so much more energy to carry on and try my best."

Manny made the journey on foot for his latest Dementia UK fundraiser and it was far from the 49-year-old's first huge undertaking for the charity, after he took on a bike ride from Molineux to Anfield and other fundraisers.

The 2022 JustGiving Awards were hosted by Radio 1's Vick Hope and Jordan North and celebrated the inspiring people and charities making the world a better place.

A statement on JustGiving's website said: "It’s people like Manjinder that put the ‘super’ in ‘super-fundraiser’. The life-long Wolverhampton Wanderers supporter has shown unmatched dedication to supporting the work of Dementia UK raising over £100,000.

"Running and cycling for hundreds of miles, organising sleep-outs, raffling signed football shirts and selling thousands of samosas as part of his infamous ‘Samosa Saturdays’."