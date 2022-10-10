'World class' firework displays to light up Wolverhampton's skyline next month

The Wolverhampton Racecourse fireworks in 2019. Photo: Wolverhampton Council.

The event at Wolverhampton Racecourse on November 5 will feature a display for families and children before the second main show later on.

It will be handled by Komodo Fireworks, two-time British musical firework champions and four-time winners of the UK fireworks championships.

Gates open at 4pm with the first show for families and children starting at 6.30pm before the second main display starts up at 8.30pm, organisers say.

Councillor Steve Evans, cabinet member with responsibility for events at Wolverhampton Council, said: "We are really excited for our world class fireworks display which actually takes place on bonfire night this year.

"It promises to be a fantastic night for all the family to enjoy, so I’d encourage you all to book your tickets now - as we know, this is a very popular event and tickets are likely to sell quickly.

"Wolverhampton is an events city; we are bringing live entertainment for people to enjoy. As ever, I would urge people to attend professionally arranged fireworks displays like this one at the racecourse rather than attempting to light fireworks at home, which can be dangerous and cause injuries."

The evening will also include a family-friendly funfair suitable for all ages, a variety of bars and food stalls around the racecourse. And there will be a limited number of "stay warm" packages where people can enjoy the displays from a shared hospitality box with its own bar and toilet facilities.

The package, costing £25 per ticket, includes admission, access to a shared hospitality box, balcony for the duration of the evening and refreshments.

Advanced tickets are available until midnight October 30. Parking on site must be booked in advance and is priced at £5 per car.