Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Music legends bid as new Wolverhampton Civic operator plans reopening gigs in 2023

By Peter MadeleyWolverhamptonPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Local music legends Robert Plant and Beverley Knight will be sounded out about playing Wolverhampton Civic Hall when it reopens.

An artist's impression of how the revamped Civic halls will look once complete
An artist's impression of how the revamped Civic halls will look once complete

The move comes after the new operator of the Civic, AEG Presents, confirmed the venue would finally start hosting shows again in June 2023 after an eight-year revamp costing £48 million.

The venue, now known as The Civic at The Halls Wolverhampton, will hold a series of test events next spring. There are also plans for “small-scale community preview events” before Christmas.

Stourbridge-born AEG Presents CEO Steve Homer, said: “Having hosted artists from The Clash, Bowie and Nirvana to the Manic Street Preachers and Morrissey, it’s incredible to be able to bring an iconic venue back to life and as a local lad, this is all the more special.

“We can’t wait to open the doors of The Halls Wolverhampton and bring the world’s best artists to the West Midlands stage.”

And Mr Homer revealed he is hoping musical legends will be up for headlining a ‘local gala’ as part of a series of launch shows.

Wolverhampton Council will hand the keys to the Civic to AEG Presents on November 21, when the promoter will start work on completing final renovations to the front of house bars, kitchen, sound and lights systems.

Bosses say the reopening will see “world class” artists return to the 84-year-old Grade II-listed venue, which will feature more comfortable seats, extra bars and improved toilet facilities and a new balcony.

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Wolverhampton entertainment
Entertainment
Music
Peter Madeley

By Peter Madeley

Political Editor for the Express & Star. Responsible for local and national political stories, opinion, comment and analysis.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News