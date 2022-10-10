Music legends bid as new Wolverhampton Civic operator plans reopening gigs in 2023

An artist's impression of how the revamped Civic halls will look once complete

The move comes after the new operator of the Civic, AEG Presents, confirmed the venue would finally start hosting shows again in June 2023 after an eight-year revamp costing £48 million.

The venue, now known as The Civic at The Halls Wolverhampton, will hold a series of test events next spring. There are also plans for “small-scale community preview events” before Christmas.

Stourbridge-born AEG Presents CEO Steve Homer, said: “Having hosted artists from The Clash, Bowie and Nirvana to the Manic Street Preachers and Morrissey, it’s incredible to be able to bring an iconic venue back to life and as a local lad, this is all the more special.

“We can’t wait to open the doors of The Halls Wolverhampton and bring the world’s best artists to the West Midlands stage.”

And Mr Homer revealed he is hoping musical legends will be up for headlining a ‘local gala’ as part of a series of launch shows.

Wolverhampton Council will hand the keys to the Civic to AEG Presents on November 21, when the promoter will start work on completing final renovations to the front of house bars, kitchen, sound and lights systems.