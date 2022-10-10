Robert Plant and Beverley Knight lined up for 'local gala' at revamped Civic

The Civic Hall was packed out for a Robert Plant gig in 2014

And Robert Plant and Beverley Knight are to be sounded out to play Wolverhampton Civic Hall when it reopens.

Steve Homer, the new boss of the iconic venue, has revealed he is hoping some of the region’s musical legends will be up for headlining a ‘local gala’ he is planning as part of a series of launch shows.

He also said that the famous Blast Off! and Cheeky Monkey club nights could return as special one-off events.

Mr Homer, CEO of AEG Presents, who has taken over the running of the 84-year-old venue, told the Express & Star the event would feature artists “that are very well known to people”.

Beverley Knight at Wolverhampton Civic Hall in November 2009

Asked if this would include the likes of hometown heroes Robert Plant and Beverley Knight, he said: “The aim is to try and get a night of dignitaries from the local music scene.

“And those are the first names that are on our list to talk to.

“They have great connections with the city and the venue, as well as with the surrounding areas.

“It is very important to us to try and get them involved.”

Plant last played the Civic in November 2017, in a special show that took place after the venue had first closed for refurbishment, while Knight’s performances there include a sell-out show in 2009.

Mr Homer, who was born in Stourbridge and grew up in Wordsley, said he wanted the revamped venue – which will be known as The Civic at The Halls Wolverhampton – to “appeal to as many people as possible”.

“This venue has been closed a long time now and there’s a whole generation of people who haven’t been able to go there,” the 58-year-old said.

Robert Plant played the Civic Hall in Wolverhampton in November 2017 on his Carry Fire tour

“We’ve got some work to do to re-establish connections with music fans out there.

“Our aim is for the first couple of weeks we want as broad a calendar as possible to try and incorporate as many different styles of music, whether that’s traditional rock and pop, or urban leaning.

“We’re also looking at Bhangra events and comedy, with the idea that these are all going to be launch shows.”

He said AEG was looking at the possibility of running “one-off” returns of the Blast Off! and Cheeky Monkey club nights, which regularly packed the venue for years.

“We know those nights were very popular and are remembered with great favour. It is something we are looking at and certainly, there might be a one-off for nostalgia purposes,” Mr Homer said.