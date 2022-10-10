Dedicated fundraiser behind Samosa Saturdays and Wolves to Chelsea trek up for JustGiving award

Manny Kang with supporters at Stamford Bridge on Saturday after he walked the entire way from Wolverhampton to raise tens of thousands of pounds for Dementia UK. Photo: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire

Manjinder 'Manny' Kang has devoted himself to raising money for the charity, most recently by walking the entire distance from Wolverhampton to Chelsea FC's Stamford Bridge stadium in London in two and a half days.

A lifelong Wolves fan, Manny made the journey on foot for his latest Dementia UK fundraiser and attracted more than £118,000 in online donations.

And it was far from the 49-year-old's first huge undertaking for the charity, following a bike ride from Molineux to Anfield and the wildly popular Samosa Saturdays near the Wolves stadium in years gone by.

Now he's been recognised for his work with a nomination for JustGiving's fundraiser awards, in the Outstanding Commitment category. The winners will be announced in the award ceremony at 8pm on Monday, October 10.

A statement on JustGiving's website said: "It’s people like Manjinder that put the ‘super’ in ‘super-fundraiser’. The life-long Wolverhampton Wanderers supporter has shown unmatched dedication to supporting the work of Dementia UK raising over £100,000.