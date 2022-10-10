Notification Settings

Award-winning dance company Sweetshop Revolution performing in Wolverhampton

By Adam SmithWolverhamptonPublished:

Award-winning dance theatre company Sweetshop Revolution is performing its latest production in Wolverhampton.

Sweetshop Revolution are coming to Wolverhampton

Your Heart Is Too Loud is at the Arena Theatre on Friday, October 28 and explores the themes of love, loss, memory and resolution.

This highly physical ensemble production, featuring an international cast of dancers, asks what it means to live fully in the moment and what we might change if given just months, weeks or days to live.

Artistic director Sally Marie, who won The Children's Choreography Award in 2014, said "This is a piece about life, really. It’s about love - the beginning of it, the conflicts and the ends – and how we deal with loss. At its heart, it’s an exploration of our search for joy and fulfilment, and how each ending summons the brink of a new beginning."

For tickets ring the Arena Theatre box office on 01902 321 321 or visit wlv.ac.uk/arena-theatre for more information.

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

