Award-winning dance company Sweetshop Revolution performing in Wolverhampton

Sweetshop Revolution are coming to Wolverhampton

Your Heart Is Too Loud is at the Arena Theatre on Friday, October 28 and explores the themes of love, loss, memory and resolution.

This highly physical ensemble production, featuring an international cast of dancers, asks what it means to live fully in the moment and what we might change if given just months, weeks or days to live.

Artistic director Sally Marie, who won The Children's Choreography Award in 2014, said "This is a piece about life, really. It’s about love - the beginning of it, the conflicts and the ends – and how we deal with loss. At its heart, it’s an exploration of our search for joy and fulfilment, and how each ending summons the brink of a new beginning."