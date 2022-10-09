Gary Lineker and Suzi Perry share support for Wolves fan's incredible 126-mile fundraising trek

Manny Kang

Wolves fan Manjinder 'Manny' Kang walked 126 miles from Wolverhampton to London in two and a half days as part of his fundraising escapades.

Having followed Manny's progress along the way, Match of the Day stalwart Gary Lineker took the time to share a video of Manny to his 8.6 million Twitter followers.

Upon arrival at Stamford Bridge before Chelsea's kick-off against Wolves on Saturday afternoon, Manny was greeted by Wolves captain Ruben Neves and defender Nathan Collins.

Manny's mission has also been shared by television presenter Suzi Perry, who hosted live streams chatting with Manny as he made his way to London.

Manny Singh Kang, fundraising for Dementia UK, at the Molineux, Wolverhampton

He set off from Wolverhampton early on Thursday and made it to Chelsea FC's Stamford Bridge stadium in time for the 3pm Premier League kick-off on Saturday.

The 49-year-old admitted his ankles are sore and that he doesn't expect the "mayhem and love" shown by supporters to ever sink in.

Manny estimates he has raised more than £25,000 just from the walk alone, and said he has £400 in cash to add to that after supporters stuffed his pockets with money during the home stretch.

He said: "My feet and ankles are quite sore, I am feeling a bit overwhelmed - to be honest, it hasn't quite sunk in.

"When I was coming back in the car, I was thinking 'I have walked all this distance' it's crazy really.

"On that first day I covered nearly 60 miles, it's mind-boggling when you think about it.

"I feel a huge sense of achievement, not just personally, but in a weird way, in just what humans can do if we put our minds to it."

Manny

Unlike many distance walkers, Manny completed this challenge mostly alone, and admitted he didn't even wear earphones, choosing to meditate on his breath, helping take his mind away from the pain.

"At one stage I was approaching Amersham and it started to rain.

"My son had joined me and found a route for us to take.

"It took us through an equestrian centre, there were literally dozens of wild horses running around.

"I thought they might end up chasing me or something."

Manny was featured in Chelsea's matchday programme and even offered a box by the club to watch the match from, which he turned down.

Manny with Ruben Neves and defender Nathan Collins

Ruben Neves and Nathan Collins were very inquisitive about Manny's challenge in the stadium.

"Neves asked me what I ate during the challenge, I told him apart from the gels I relied on service stations," Manny said.

"Energy stuff, bars of chocolate and recovery drinks at the hotel.

"I didn't at any point think 'I will stop now and have something to eat', it was all done on the go.

"Nathan Collins asked what I listened to, and he was shocked when I said I listened to nothing, no headphones."