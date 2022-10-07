New Timpson pod to open at Sainsbury’s in Wolverhampton

Sainsbury's in Wolverhampton

The company, which provides a range of services and repairs including dry cleaning, photo printing, watch and shoe repairs, was given the go-ahead for the concession pod this week.

A statement to planners submitted by consultants Alder King said: “The self-contained retail pod will sit adjacent to the Kings Barber’s pod near the main pedestrian entrance to the store. The area is currently vacant and the unit will have an internal floor space of approximately 15 square metres, consisting of a customer counter and waiting area.

“The addition of a Timpson’s at the foodstore will provide ancillary facilities for existing customers, enabling them to access dry cleaning, key cutting, engraving, and watch repair services whilst shopping at the store. Other service concession facilities are well established in similar foodstores across the UK.

“The closest Timpson store is located in the Mander Centre in central Wolverhampton. The new pod is unlikely to have any impact on it owing to the complementary purposes,” added the statement.

“There is also another Timpson pod located within the Tesco Superstore on Marston Road. The Tesco Timpson’s shows how a Timpson pod can work in a complementary-supermarket format that benefits from passing trade by supermarket customers.”