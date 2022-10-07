New dementia support group to open in Bilston

Bilston Sports and Social Club in Wellington Road, where the new memory cafe will open next week.

The new memory cafe will open for the first time next Tuesday at Bilston Sports and Social Club in Wellington Road between noon and 2pm. The group will then meet at the venue on the second Tuesday of every month.

Councillor Linda Leach, who is attending the official opening, said: “We have a number of memory cafes operating throughout Wolverhampton and I am delighted that the latest will be opening in Bilston, enabling even more people to make use of this valuable service.

“They provide a chance for people living with dementia, their families and carers, to meet other people living with the condition, share their experiences and find out more about the help and support available to them – whilst of course taking the opportunity to enjoy a drink and something to eat.”

Cllr Leach, the council’s cabinet member for adult services, will be joined at the opening by Stuart Richmond from Bilston and Willenhall Lions and Lee Allen from the Alzheimer’s Society, who have both worked towards making the venture possible.

For more information about the new cafe people can call 07985 151162 or come along on the day.