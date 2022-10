The 49-year-old started off on Thursday morning outside the Billy Wright statue to cheers from a range of people

Manny Singh Kang has started his walk early on Thursday morning (October 10) – which will see him cover over 125 miles – to Chelsea's football ground in West London.

The lifelong Wolves fan is taking on the challenge in aid of Dementia UK, where he is a regional volunteer ambassador, and to raise awareness for them.

Here's a link to his JustGiving page: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/mkang