Wolverhampton Mayor joins radio host to share important message – and her guilty pleasure

To mark the beginning of Black History Month, Councillor Sandra Samuels OBE joined Sharlie Morais on Gorgeous radio to talk about her journey to becoming the first Black Mayor of Wolverhampton, and to inspire young people that anything is achievable.

Kicking off the special segment, the 36-year-old host joked: "I feel like I should have worn a dress today, because Madam Mayoress and her consort have walked in looking ever so radiant.

"How much do those chains weigh?"

The former NHS nurse replied: "The chains I'm wearing today, the first day of me wearing the replacement chains, are the Bilston ceremonial chains, because the initial ceremonial chains are away for repairs, which are terribly heavy on the neck."

Sharlie started off with Whitney Houston's 'I'm Every Woman', which she said was a 'fitting' introduction for the special guest.

Asking her how she was feeling, Madam Mayoress replied with: "Absolutely amazing."

"I feel like I've known you all my life," Sharlie said. "Your name is one of the most recognised names in the community, for what you do for the community and have for the longest time. You've always been a part of Black history in Wolverhampton.

"In 200 years, you are the first Black African-Caribbean female mayor, what's that like for you?"

The Mayoress replied: "It just feels absolutely amazing, but at the same time humbling.

"I want to first and foremost say, happy Black History Month to you, my darling, and thank you for inviting the consort and I on your show today. I am humbled and honoured, this had to happen and I'm glad it happened.

"It has taken us 200 years but it is a process. In order for you to become mayor of any city, not just Wolverhampton, you have to be within that process for many years."

Next year, Councillor Samuels will have served 25 years in local government.

"Within the council you have to go out there, knock on doors, push leaflets, and get elected," she said. "Being on the council there is a need for longevity in order to become the mayor of the city, which is a ceremonial role. You have to have done between 15 and 20 years."

Sharlie handed over her role as DJ for the Mayoress to play her favourite songs, either for meaningful purposes or just plain enjoyment.

Getting straight into it, Madam Mayoress said: "To all the listeners out there listening to Gorgeous radio and the wonderful Sharlie Morais, my first song of choice is Redemption Song, by Bob Marley and the Wailers.

"This means a lot to me because a lot of Bob Marley's songs have meaning to a lot of people. This one hits right home. Take it to the heart."

She later revealed her guilty pleasure – with a hairbrush in hand and double-checking that the windows are closed, madam mayor puts on Rod Stewart's 'Do You Think I'm Sexy'.

In amongst the fun and games, she had an important message to share – speaking of her journey, she asks young people to 'dare to dream'.

She said: "It's not just a motto, it's a way of life.

"A 10 year old girl travelling from the Caribbean with her two siblings for nine hours, to join their parents in England. I dared to dream at the age of 10.

"I never ever thought that as I got into politics, this would be a reality. So once I came into local government some 24, 25 years ago, I would see all the mayors, they didn't look like me, people in senior positions that didn't look like me.

"People say 'if you see it, you can be it'. Representation is important and has got to be.

"I told myself, 'you're all about change and making things happen, so why not dare to dream'.

"I want little boys and girls to look on and remember, 'if Sandra Samuels can do it, so can I'"

"When I walk away from this role, I hope I have changed the minds of even two or three people."

Sharlie had previously spoken about her own strong mother, to which Councillor Samuels agreed, saying:

"As far as I'm concerned, I'm standing on the shoulders of giants. I say that because my parents and your parents are the individuals that lay these foundations, the pioneers who helped build the infrastructure of this city."

Sharlie spoke about the importance of Black History Month: "Of course this should be heard all year round, but Black History Month is when it will definitely be heard. There are areas where Black people and women are at a disadvantage, and we can take this opportunity to make change. Change is what we want."

She spoke of her own daughter, seven year old Zayah: "She goes to protests, she does performances and she cares about making change in this world.

"I want to say to her 'look at this Black history in Wolverhampton. Look at madam mayor Sandra Samuels. You can be that too."