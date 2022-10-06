New helpline launched to give pensioners free hot meals

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR...... 05/10/2022 Bahadur Singh and Guru Ji Singh have launching a cost of living crisis helpline in Bilston..

Community fundraiser Guru Ji Singh has teamed up with Guru Teg Bahadur Gurdwara, Upper Villers Street, to provide free hot meals to pensioners and those in need.

Last Saturday Guru Singh gave away 100 free meals within an hour outside Major's Chip Shop in Bilston.

Mr Singh said: "I have been doing charity work for 30 years and I have never seen poverty like we are seeing now.

"We are providing meals for pensioners, the blind, single mothers and those with alzheimers. We can deliver anywhere in Wolverhampton and will give people free meals for four days."

The Gurdwara supplies Guru Singh with food and essentials but he implored Wolverhampton residents and businesses to donate supplies.

He said: "The Gurdwara have been brilliant, they always come through for us and allow us to feed so many people."

"We urgently need all types of tinned food, vegetables, all types of packet food, hygiene items, nappies and all type of Asian food. We are also appealing for clothing, coats, trousers, hats, sleeping bags and all types of shoes."

Guru Singh will be outside S&D supermarket, Dudley Road, Wolverhampton on Fridays between 11am and 1pm and outside Majors Chip Shop, Bilston on Saturdays between 11am and 1pm, accepting supplies and giving out meals.

However, Guru Singh wants to find a permanent unit where he can prepare and serve meals to the needy.

He said: "If anyone has a unit or premises which they think would be suitable for us to prepare meals then please get in touch."

The 76-year-old is also planning yet more fundraising campaigns including a sponsored barefoot walk in January and wants to increase his hot food delivery service to meet the growing demand.