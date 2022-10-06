Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Probe after 'reported threats' sent Wolverhampton primary school into lockdown

By Thomas ParkesWolverhamptonPublished: Last Updated:

Investigations have been launched into "reported threats" after a school in Wolverhampton was placed briefly into lockdown to ensure pupils were safe.

St Michael's CE Primary School. Photo: Google
St Michael's CE Primary School. Photo: Google

St Michael's CE Primary School, on Lower Street in Tettenhall, was shut down for a short period on Tuesday afternoon with staff acting immediately.

Police said they understood threats had been reported, with council chiefs reassuring parents and guardians there was "no direct threat" to pupils there.

But officers have confirmed investigations are being carried out into the reported threats after they attended the school to ensure everyone was safe.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "We were alerted after St Michael's School in Tettenhall was locked down at around 1.40pm on Tuesday. We understand threats had been reported.

"Officers attended and offered reassurance to staff and investigations are being carried out into the reported threats."

A spokesman for Wolverhampton Council added: "St Michael's CE Primary School was placed into 'lockdown' for a short period on Tuesday afternoon as a result of information received by the school.

"Staff acted promptly, following the school's lockdown procedures, to ensure the safety of all the children.

"There was no direct threat to pupils and police who visited the school advised that staff had acted sensibly, taking appropriate and timely action. The lockdown was then lifted and the remainder of the school day continued as normal."

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Education
Crime
Tettenhall
Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News