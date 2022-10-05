Intrepid fundraisers taking on Andes trek for good causes get boost from Bully

From left: Suresh Bowa, Steve Bull and Neil Taylor

Neil Taylor, 52 and Suresh Bawa, 56 will fly out to Peru this week, ahead of their trek up Machu Picchu and Rainbow Mountain.

Neil, a big Wolves fan, is the owner of country pub/restaurant The Fox at Shipley, and is aiming to raise £20,000 by the end of the year.

He is friends with Wolves legend Steve Bull, who came down to The Fox to show his support.

Suresh is the founder of Wolverhampton-based charity Promise Dreams, which helps make the dreams of terminally and seriously ill children and their families come true.

Neil said: "We have been friends for many years, this is our third challenge together.

"We have climbed Mount Kilimanjaro and Everest Base Camp in the past.

"The challenge was originally planned for 2020 but Covid got in our way, but now we are set to head to The Andes."

The pair will fly out on Wednesday before their challenge officially starts on Saturday.

They will first climb the Inca trail to Machu Picchu, before climbing 20,000 ft to the peak of Vinicunca, also known as the rainbow mountain.

Neil, who climbed the three peaks in May and completed the Great North Run in September, said: "I always do things for Birmingham Children's Hospital because my daughter has had five major operations there.

"Kiahna was born 16 years ago with a life-threatening heart problem

"She has had major heart operations there, so that spurred me on to give a bit back to the hospital that saved my daughter's life.

"We will be doing an evening on November 17 with Steve Bull and Steve Walsh at Mount Hotel to end the fundraising for the year.

"Our target is £20,000, and we have raised more than £6000 already, with a further £5,000 in offline donations to be added."