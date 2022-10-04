Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Plans for new Wolverhampton city centre pizza takeaway

By Joe SweeneyWolverhamptonPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Plans have been made to open a new pizza takeaway and delivery shop in Wolverhampton city centre.

The premises in Worcester Street, Wolverhampton, where Snappy Tomato Pizza hope to open a new takeaway. Photo: Google
The premises in Worcester Street, Wolverhampton, where Snappy Tomato Pizza hope to open a new takeaway. Photo: Google

West Bromwich-based Kimran Foods has submitted an application for a premises licence to council bosses to open Snappy Tomato Pizza in Worcester Street.

The company intends to sell hot food and soft drinks by collection or delivery through Just Eat and Uber Eats, but also hopes to offer the sale of alcohol and tobacco by delivery at a later date.

Designated premises supervisor Baljit Singh Batiya, who made the application, said CCTV would be installed at the premises and no large gatherings would be allowed.

In addition, he said the business would operate a Challenge 25 policy and the future delivery of any alcohol would require strict ID checks. No alcohol would be sold on the premises, he added.

Representations to the council have been made by the city council’s licensing authority, West Midlands Police and West Midlands Fire Authority. Mediation has taken place between several parties to agree necessary amendments to the application.

The council’s statutory licensing sub-committee is due to make a decision on the plans next Tuesday.

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Business
Joe Sweeney

By Joe Sweeney

@JoeSweeneyLDR

Local Democracy Reporter covering Wolverhampton.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News