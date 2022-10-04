Notification Settings

Newport Male Voice Choir and Codsall Singers performing together in concert

By Adam Smith

Two choirs from Shropshire and Staffordshire are joining forces for a concert in Codsall.

The Codsall Singers

The Newport Male Voice Choir and the Codsall Singers will be performing their show Let's Get Together Again on Saturday, October 15, which features songs from Abba to Ella Fitzgerald.

Starting at 7.30pm the event will take place at Trinity Methodist Church, Histons Hill, Codsall and tickets are £8 to include refreshments.

Janet Spencer, leader of the Codsall Singers, said: "We are thrilled to welcome the Newport Male Voice Choir to Codsall for this fantastic concert that will include songs ranging from Send in the Clowns and You'll Never Walk Alone to Feed the Birds and Lullaby of Birdland.

"For the last few years, we have had regular concerts with the choir and they are always popular - the methodist church is a lovely venue and we are excited to be performing there again."

For tickets email codsallsingers@musician.org.

