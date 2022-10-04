Jane Stevenson MP visits sheltered housing scheme in Wolverhampton to mark Start at Home Day

Jane Stevenson MP with Abbeyfield residents

Starts at Home Day celebrates how care and support services help older people live in a safe and secure home.

Abbeyfield House is managed by charity The Abbeyfield Society and gives over-55s sheltered housing in Duke Street, Wolverhampton.

The Wolverhampton North East MP toured the facilities, met residents, and discussed with staff how residents are supported every day.

She said, “I was delighted to visit Abbeyfield House recently and take part in the Starts at Home Day celebrations. I really enjoyed meeting the residents and seeing first-hand the value of sheltered housing schemes such as Abbeyfield within the local community, where older people can be independent but have the security and comfort of companionship and the support of a dedicated and committed staff team.

“Rising utilities and the cost of living crisis will have a huge impact on sheltered housing schemes such as Abbeyfield House and their residents, and I know the Government is constantly looking at ways to ensure sheltered housing providers are able to continue providing a warm, safe and happy place for older people to live.”

Lord Best, chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Housing and Care for Older People, said: "Abbeyfield’s rich 66 year history of providing support and companionship for older people demonstrates the unquestionably positive effects that their unique model of retirement living and community connection generates for their residents.