Lifelong Wolves fan receives one of the last 100th birthday cards signed by the Queen

WO Wolves fan | 03 Oct 2022 TP Eddie celebrating his 100th with a football decoracted cake

Eddie, who was born in the city, attributes his long life to "determination and sport" and hit the milestone on September 12 – receiving a card from the Queen signed shortly before her death at Balmoral on September 8.

Eddie from his time playing for Cheltenham Town Eddie from his time playing for Forest Green Eddie from his time playing for Gloucester City Eddie's special 100th birthday card from her late majesty

The 100-year-old was joined at Sandfields care home in Cheltenham, where he lives, by residents, family and team members to toast the special occasion.

Revealing his secret to a long and happy life, Eddie, who is well known at the home for his love for all things football as a lifelong Wolverhampton Wanderers fan, said: “Determination and sport – it runs in the family”.

He was thrilled to receive a birthday scarf, cap and football matchday programme from Wolverhampton Wanderers FC.

"The care home team went above and beyond to ensure Eddie enjoyed a celebration fit for the incredibly special milestone, complete with a delicious football-themed birthday cake, and the opportunity to share memories about playing his favourite sport by showcasing newspaper articles from his time as a young footballer," said a spokesperson for Care UK.

Malaika Charles, home manager at Sandfields, said: “Everyone had a wonderful time celebrating Eddie’s 100th birthday, and he was particularly pleased to receive a football scarf from the club that he has spent his life admiring and growing up watching games with his family members, in particular his dad.

“Eddie has been living at Sandfields for over four months now, and the home simply wouldn’t be the same without him. His wonderful perspective on life makes him a complete joy to be around!

“Here at Sandfields, we always strive to make an occasion of birthdays, and Eddie’s 100th milestone was no exception. We had great fun decorating his bedroom and baking him a special football-themed birthday cake. Three cheers for Eddie!

"Eddie was born in Wolverhampton in 1922, where he spent his younger years. Working in telecoms, he soon began travelling for work and moved around the globe, to Ohio, LA and Mexico. Working his way up to Senior Manager, before settling down in Rock, overlooking the River Camel, in Cornwall.

"Eddie’s second marriage, to Mary in Banbury in 1971, saw the happy couple together for 47 years. His main passion in life is football and after trying out for Wolverhampton Wanderers in his teenage years, he went on to play for Gloucester City for four years from 1942, Forest Green Rovers from 1946-1951 and finally, Cheltenham Town.