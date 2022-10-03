Crowds brave the rain in Wolverhampton to mark recovery walk

Ready to take part in the Wolverhampton Recovery Walk, at Queen Square, Wolverhampton qwew service users, volunteers and supporters, including (front) Recovery Near You service manager Karl Phillpis..

The crowd gathered in Queen Square for the event – United in Recovery – which saw them walk down to Recovery Near You's Recovery Hub near West Park.

The organisation, Wolverhampton Council and the Service User Involvement Team (SUIT) all came together to organise the walk for Recovery Month 2022.

It was held on September 30 and mirrored a national walk held each year, with this year's event in Newcastle being too far for residents in the city to make.

Karl Phillips, a service manager at the organisation, organised the walk alongside Marcus Johnson, from SUIT, with people gathering by the Man on the' Oss statue.

He said: "September was recovery month, so across the country people walk to show their recovery from alcohol and drugs. This year, the national walk was held in Newcastle which is miles away – so we thought we would do our own in Wolverhampton this year.

"Marcus and I organised it to allow those in recovery to celebrate and show this off in a walk, and to raise awareness across all areas of the city and to different communities and to say to people 'there's services out there to help' and there is a way forward, there is hope."

The group of around 65 people, who gathered in heavy rain, walked down to the recovery hub on Connaught Road just off the Tettenhall Road – and stayed for food afterwards.