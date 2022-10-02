'Very emotional' fundraising day to honour woman who died just weeks after being diagnosed with condition

Emma Unitt passed away in January aged 39 from lupus.

The Pavilion Club in Wolverhampton was the setting for a mixture of events, including a 13-hour pool marathon, tombola, food and refreshments and music, in honour of Emma Unitt and to raise funds for Lupus UK.

The 39-year-old from Fordhouses passed away in January from the condition, having only been diagnosed with it a few weeks earlier, and organiser Martin Cook, who is best friends with Emma's husband Keith, said it was a fitting way to honour a nice, outgoing woman.

He said: "Keith is one of my best mates and we call ourselves a family, so Emma was a part of that family, so it was just unbelievable when she died.

"I just thought it would be a good idea to raise some money and awareness about lupus, as not many people know about it and if we do something, it'll raise more awareness and all the money can go to Lupus UK to help people."

Danny Head, Geoff Purcell, Keith Unitt, Tony Cooper, Craig Longo, and Martin Cook honour the memory of Emma Unitt through a day of activities

Mr Cook said the event had raised more than £1,000 so far through the pool marathon and things like paying £1 for a song from the jukebox.

He said it had been a very emotional day, with everyone tearing up at times, but said Emma would have loved it.

He said: "She would have been over the moon at what we were doing today and I think we're remembering her in the right way as she was just a lovely woman and wife.