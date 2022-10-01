Notification Settings

Wolverhampton Police join Merseyside Police in search for missing teenager

By James VukmirovicWolverhamptonPublished: Last Updated:

A West Midlands Police force has joined an appeal for help in finding a missing teenager.

Nashe Webster has links to Wolverhampton and has been missing for several days. Photo: Merseyside Police
Wolverhampton Police have joined Merseyside Police in the search for Nashe Webster, who has gone missing from his home near Litherland in the Liverpool area.

The 15-year-old was last seen at Liverpool Lime Street station and Merseyside Police said he had links to Northampton, while Wolverhampton Police said he also had links to the Wolverhampton area.

A spokesman for Merseyside Police said: "Please share and help us find missing teenager Nashe Webster, 15, who has links to Litherland and Northampton and was last seen at Liverpool Lime St station.

"Contact @MerPolCC or call 101 or via our form: https://orlo.uk/S0XZk"

A spokesman for Wolverhampton Police said: "Can you help Mersey Police find Nashe?

"He's got links to the Wolverhampton area."

Wolverhampton
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

