Wolverhampton hotel also used as court attracts dozens of noise complaints

Park Hall Hotel & Spa in Wolverhampton had installed a marquee to cater for customers in summer last year, but ditched it in favour of the orangery after neighbours and residents as far as away as Sedgley complained of noisy parties.

The hotel, in Park Drive, Goldthorn Hill, said the issues were now resolved.

Bosses employed an acoustic consultant to help them put a system in place to reduce the noise levels after 39 complaints over a nine-month period.

Dudley's public health boss Councillor Ian Bevan, said: “We had complaints from 23 residents about noise and disturbance at the Park Hall Hotel, between July and September last year.

"The premises installed specialist equipment to mitigate the noise problems, which was successful.

"However, in March and April this year the council received six complaints about noise from the same venue and officers discussed ways to reduce the levels with the owners such as keeping doors and windows closed.

"That was successful and we have received no more complaints since.”

Wolverhampton Council added: “We received 10 complaints relating to noise at the Park Hall Hotel in 2021. The majority of these complaints were between August-September 2021 when a marquee was installed at the premises for events."

"The marquee was then removed in October 2021. City of Wolverhampton Council has not received any further noise complaints.”

Months’ of wedding bookings and other events were cancelled due to the extension of an agreement between the hotel's owners and the Ministry of Justice for the use of the ballroom in a bid to tackle a huge backlog of cases caused by the coronavirus pandemic.