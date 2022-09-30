Oldest church in Wolverhampton to show-off repaired pipe organ after delays

The newly remastered pipes at St Peter's Church, Wolverhampton, underwent repairs to regain it's original 1860s sound, but was quickly shut down due to Covid restrictions on places of worship.
This Sunday will see the return of the long missed organ in a grand performance of prepared by veteran organist Callum Alger and Conductor Peter Morris.
Also attending the event will be a full orchestra preforming Saint-Saens Organ Symphony and Handel's Organ Concert in F.
During Covid the church fell silent, with access to religious centres prohibited, but as churches began to reopen, Rev David Wright made plans to bring the music back, he said: "We are excited for everyone to hear the organ's original sound after the repairs and Covid."
The pipes were designed and installed in 1860 by legendary organ designer Henry Willis, at the time widely believed to be the foremost organ builder of the Victorian era.
The repair work, which cost around £350,000, took 10 years to raise, with support coming from locals and celebrities like the late England Cricketer, Baroness Rachael Heyhoe Flint.
The 1,000 year-old church has seen a number of issues over the years, from the pipe organ needing repairs, to a fear of forced closure over a million pound city development in 2018.
Rev Wright said that he hoped the orchestra will showcase all the work done by the St Peter's Church staff and a will be a lasting repair to bring the churches sound back to it's former glory.
The event will start at 4pm this Sunday with ticket prices set at £10 and are available at Trybooking with free admission for under 18s.