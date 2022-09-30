Oldest church in Wolverhampton to show-off repaired pipe organ after delays

WOLVERHAMPTON STEVE LEATH COPYRIGHT EXPRESS&STAR 25/09/2013 THIS PIC IS OF THE MAIN ORGAN OF WHICH NO STORY HAS BEEN WRITTEN YET: Pic at St Peters Church in Wolverhampton City Centre, for a story on an organ. They were offered a free one but planning permission from the church was turned down. It is 30 years old and although not broke, is nearing the end of its life and will cost Â£30,000 to replace. Reverend David Wright is pictured, he wanted to stress that he understands that decision that has been made and that they dont need any money for the organ now as its still working. They do however have an appeal for money to do work on the main organ which will cost over Â£350,000 and that for him is the bigger story. In his opinion the smaller organ is a non story, but he was still happy to pose. I have also done some pics of the bigger organ. This is Pics of the Main organ..

The newly remastered pipes at St Peter's Church, Wolverhampton, underwent repairs to regain it's original 1860s sound, but was quickly shut down due to Covid restrictions on places of worship.

This Sunday will see the return of the long missed organ in a grand performance of prepared by veteran organist Callum Alger and Conductor Peter Morris.

Also attending the event will be a full orchestra preforming Saint-Saens Organ Symphony and Handel's Organ Concert in F.

During Covid the church fell silent, with access to religious centres prohibited, but as churches began to reopen, Rev David Wright made plans to bring the music back, he said: "We are excited for everyone to hear the organ's original sound after the repairs and Covid."

The pipes were designed and installed in 1860 by legendary organ designer Henry Willis, at the time widely believed to be the foremost organ builder of the Victorian era.

The repair work, which cost around £350,000, took 10 years to raise, with support coming from locals and celebrities like the late England Cricketer, Baroness Rachael Heyhoe Flint.

The 1,000 year-old church has seen a number of issues over the years, from the pipe organ needing repairs, to a fear of forced closure over a million pound city development in 2018.

Rev Wright said that he hoped the orchestra will showcase all the work done by the St Peter's Church staff and a will be a lasting repair to bring the churches sound back to it's former glory.