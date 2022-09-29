Paul hopes to make children's dreams come true with London and Chicago marathons

Marathon man Paul Maguire with training partner Rosie

Paul, a security manager at the APC parcel delivery depot in Cannock, will raise money for Wolverhampton-based Promise Dreams by running the London Marathon on Sunday – and then follow it up by taking part in the Chicago Marathon a week later.

The 38-year-old from Great Barr began running seven years ago, and said he found it to be of great benefit both physically and mentally.

Promise Dreams arranges gifts and treats for children with serious or terminal illnesses, ranging from dream holidays to specialist equipment or even a last wish to create special memories for parents, brothers and sisters.

Manager Nikki Yeomans said: "The APC has been supporting Promise Dreams for a number of years and this year Paul decided to help the charity personally by raising funds via his love of running."

Paul said: “I got into running unintentionally but quickly found it was something that was really good for me, both physically and mentally.

"So when I had the chance to also use my love of running to support Promise Dreams, a local charity with such a worthy cause, it felt like an opportunity I had to take.”

Paul said his training had been going really well, thanks in no small part to the support of his dog Rosie who joined him on his practice runs.

Promise Dreams has raised £3 million, making dreams come true for 2,000 children since it was founded in 2001.

Nikki added: “It has been a tough time for small charities like us over the past couple of years and our aim is firmly set on raising more funds and helping more children whilst keeping our costs to the very minimum.

"We receive new dream applications every week and we are constantly looking for support with our fundraising.

"This week we have received two applications for babies who have very limited life expectancy.

"Their parents want to go on special days out to create ever-lasting memories of their time as a family. It is only through the enthusiasm and commitment of people like Paul who raise funds for us that we can make these dreams come true."