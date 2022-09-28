Maternity support group launches in Wolverhampton

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 26/09/22.Sunita Banga, EDI midwife lead at New Cross Hospital, and Gurbax Kaur, practitioner manager(both front) with guests at the new Sahara Maternity Support Group, at Bob Jones Community Hub, Wolverhampton. It is a new maternity group for black and minority ethnic women......

The Sahara Maternity Support Group will run at the Bob Jones Community Hub and will offer antenatal and postnatal education to mothers.

Sessions for pregnant women will start on October 3 at the Bromley Street facility which was officially launched at the site earlier this week.

The move comes after a partnership was agreed between the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust and Positive Participation Mental Health Services.

Sunita Banga, equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI) lead midwife at New Cross Hospital, said: "This service will address those who might be new to the country, those who don’t speak English and those who have difficulty accessing digital services.

“I speak Punjabi, which is the top non-English language spoken here, so I will be able to conduct the classes for Punjabi-speaking women. But as we get to know more women and they are referred to us, we can employ interpreters in the top five other languages spoken – Urdu, Romanian, Polish and Kurdish. Other midwives speak those languages too.”

The "Sahara" in the group's name means "support" in Punjabi, Hindi, Bangladeshi and Pakistani. Sessions will be drop-in initially but women can be referred to it by community midwives and through a self-referral.

Gurbax Kaur, practitioner manager from Positive Participation Mental Health Services, was on hand at the launch on Monday alongside Sunita.