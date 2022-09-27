Popular Wolverhampton pub gets £600k revamp during month-long closure

An artist's impression of the refurbished Hollybush

The Hollybush on Penn Road, Penn, will reopen on Monday, October 10 following a month-long closure.

The project also involves 20 new jobs at the Marston's pub.

The completely new look will include a newly designed bar, new soft furnishings, and social area, as well as the introduction of a new menu.

The investment is intended to add a modern take on the traditional community pub.

To mark the reopening general manager Michelle Wood and her team will welcome guests to celebrate.

Michelle has also organised for a special guest and local campaigner, Elizabeth Latham, to help open the pub.

Elizabeth is one of the longest surviving kidney transplant patients. She campaigns to help other people who are ill and require transplants and help from the community.

Michelle has been a general manager with Marston’s for seven years and is moving to Wolverhampton from Runcorn.

"This is such an exciting moment for the team. Everyone knows The Hollybush and I am keen to make sure people come back and see what we are doing. I am so proud of the team they all want the pub to be the heart of this community and we are going to do just that. We’ve listened to what our guests have told us they like and we will be stocking their favourites and a few surprises too," she said.

The pub has a team of 30 already and the refresh will be creating up to a further 20 jobs .