Missing Wolverhampton girl's dad's fears she's 'being groomed by gangs' as fresh appeal is launched

Police have released a more recent picture of Shannon

The parents of 15-year-old Shannon Hyde have told the Express and Star they are "at their wits end" about their daughter.

Shannon's father Shaun Hyde has been frantically driving around following up tip offs from people on Facebook.

He said: "She has been missing for 21 days now and her phone has been switched off since last Friday.

"People are commenting on Facebook that they have seen her in Erdington, Birmingham, but the police don't seem to be following the sightings up until it is too late.

"We've been told she was seen outside an HMO, by Old Square, Erdington and has been in several pubs."

He added: "We just want her home and safe, she is vulnerable and I'm asking anyone who has seen her to get in touch with the police."

Shannon's disappearance has been shared across social media and Shaun has even been getting messages from Americans who are trying to locate her via the internet.

He said: "I've had Americans on Snapchat getting in touch about where she could be, I really hope she contacts us soon. I am really worried about her being groomed by gangs and her mother and I are going out of our minds with worry about what could happen to her if she is not found soon."

West Midlands Police have now put out two appeals for information about the whereabouts of Shannon.

Wolverhampton Police first posted about Shannon on September 13 and again this week posting a more recent picture of the teenager.

A police spokesman said: "Shannon is 5ft 3ins tall, with shoulder length brown hair and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a cream T-shirt, chequered jacket and blue and pink trainers. We still need to find Shannon. Can you help? Please contact us with any information.

"We're still searching for Shannon. The 15-year-old is missing from Wolverhampton. She was last seen wearing grey bottoms, white trainers and a beige check jacket."