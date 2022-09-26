Wolves submit plan to make match day Fan Zone at Molineux permanent fixture

The fan zone sits near Block 5 of the Sir Jack Hayward stand at Molineux

The fan zone, which sits behind the Sir Jack Hayward Stand, has been popular with fans since it opened during the 2019-20 season.

Up to now it has operated under temporary licenses but the club has now put forward a scheme that would make the fan zone permanent.

The scheme, which has been submitted to planning chiefs at Wolverhampton Council, proposes a "permanent fan zone on a former match day surface car park".

It says the existing fan zone "currently operates as a match day fan zone under temporary licenses".

It will take up an area of almost 1,400sq m outside Molineux and would require the removal of 53 parking spaces, according to the plans.

The zone would be walled in using "metal cladding with Wolves-themed vinyl wrap graphics".

It would be run by one full-time member of staff and 10 who would be employed on a part-time basis, while the proposed maximum hours of operation are 10am to 11pm.

Wolves describe the fan zone as "an opportunity for supporters to grab food and drink whilst taking in the match day atmosphere before making their way into the stadium".

It is open before and after games and features family entertainment and prizes. According to the plans, the permanent fan zone would include a play area, a mobile screen and various food and beverage outlets.