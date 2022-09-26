Almost 50 football-related arrests happened in the Black Country last season

A total of 48 Wolves, West Bromwich Albion and Walsall FC fans were arrested over the 2021-2022 season – with nine fans being banned from attending matches.

It comes as football-related disorder surged in England and Wales last season with arrests linked to the sport up 59 per cent since 2018-2019 at pre-Covid levels.

The figure jumped to 2,198 and represented the highest number since 2,273 arrests were made in the 2013-2014 season with concerns the issue hasn't gone away.

Chief Constable Mark Roberts, the National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for football policing, said: “Disorder is a problem that has not gone away, and throughout the whole of last season we saw an increase in crime at football matches across the country – from the Premier League right down to the National League.

“Following constructive talks with the Premier League, EFL and FA we are keen to support our partners in delivering their proposals – including the introduction of stadium bans for people who enter the pitch, as well as those who use pyrotechnics.

“The statistics released today show a worrying rise in these crimes, which are both extremely dangerous for players, staff and fellow fans alike.”

The figure for the Black Country is broken down into 20 arrests for Wolves fans, the highest since 2016-2017 with 41, with the most common offence being for violent disorder with nine arrests.

Meanwhile there were 20 arrests for Baggies fans, the highest since 2018-2019 with 22, with public disorder being the most common offence with nine arrests. And there were eight arrests made for fans of the Saddlers, the most since 2018-2019 when 10 arrests were made. It is not known what the most common offence was.

Football banning orders are given to those who commit certain offences within a stadium, travelling to or from a game, or are crimes that are deemed to be football-related. If issued, the fan cannot go to any football match within the UK, and has to surrender their passport when a national game is played outside of the country.

Currently, a total of 23 banning orders were in force at the end of last season for Wolves fans with nine for West Bromwich Albion fans and three for Walsall FC fans.

The Premier League saw the most banning orders of England and Wales’ top five leagues, with 412 in force at the end of the season. West Ham had the highest number of arrests for a single club – 95 across the season – followed by Manchester City with 76, and Manchester United with 72.

Home Office Minister Jeremy Quin said: “Our football clubs are at the heart of our communities, and it is unacceptable that the game we all love is tarnished by a minority of selfish troublemakers.