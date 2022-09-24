Recovery walk being held in Wolverhampton to celebrate those who've beaten addiction

A Recovery Walk is being held on Friday

In celebration of Recovery Month 2022, Recovery Near You, Wolverhampton Council and the Service User Involvement Team (SUIT) are joining forces to stage the walk around Wolverhampton city centre on next Friday.

The event, United in Recovery, will bring people together to celebrate and support anyone with experience of recovery from all forms of addiction and dependency.

To take part, meet by the statue of Prince Albert in Queen Square at 12.30pm. The walk will head towards West Park, finishing at the Recovery Hub of Recovery Near You at Connaught Road.

Recovery Near You service manager Karl Phillips said: "There is a national Recovery walk each year, and this year it was in Newcastle, which is a long way from the city. Because of this we decided to hold our own walk in Wolverhampton, to host an event which is more accessible for the local community.

"Recovery Near You is a free and confidential service for anyone who is a resident of the city who may be experiencing problems with drug and alcohol use. We provide support packages tailored to your needs, and we welcome everyone with compassion and a non-judgemental approach. Please check out our website at www.recoverynearyou.org.uk."

Councillor Jasbir Jaspal, the City of Wolverhampton Council's Cabinet Member for Public Health and Wellbeing, said: "This is a great opportunity for people to come together and celebrate the success, either of themselves or people they know, in overcoming addiction or dependency to alcohol or drugs. Please join the walk and show your support."