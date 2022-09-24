Commemorative day celebrates 250 years since James Brindley opened Aldersley Junction

Heather and Gordin Blackmore, Alec Brew as Sir Edward Litteton MP, Peter Stants as James Brindley and Phillip Stant as John Baker

The Canal and River Trust held a commemoration to mark the momentous day when the Birmingham Canal joined the Shropshire and Worcestershire Canal helping the Black Country become the fulcrum of the Industrial Revolution.

Members of the Tettenhall Transport Heritage Centre dressed up as industrialists James Brindley, Sir Edward Littleton and John Bakers five years after they re-enacted the first beginning of construction starting at Compton Lock.

Heritage boats descended on the junction and there was Puppet Making Workshop, Rose and Castle Workshop, boat trips with Wildside Activity Centre, paddling and several studies.

A spokesman for the Trust said: "Aldersley Junction has a rich history, 250 years ago the Birmingham Canal at Aldersley Junction was completed. It was also time to celebrate James Brindley as we approach the 250th anniversary of his death."

Peter Stant, from Tettenhall Transport Heritage Centre, played James Brindley during the event.

He said: "It's precisely 250 years since the Staffordshire and Worcestershire canal began carrying goods. Sir Edward Littleton the investor, James Brindley, the canal builder, and John Baker, clerk of works were on hand to set things going.