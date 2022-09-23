Notification Settings

Thumbs-up for pumpkin-picking at farm in run-up to Halloween

By Lisa O'Brien

A farm on the edge of Wolverhampton is getting ready to welcome visitors eager to pick their own pumpkins in time for Halloween.

Sophie Cole, from Essington Farm, helps to harvest the pumpkins ready for Halloween
Thousands of pumpkins have been grown at Essington Farm and people can now book tickets online to visit next month.

Richard Simkin, farmer at Essington Farm, said: "It's been a strange year.

"Pumpkins have liked the warm weather but we've had a few worries whether they were getting enough rain. But most have gone through that OK.

"The quality at the moment is very good. The only problem this year is there won't be as many big ones.

"We have 10 different varieties that differ in size, shape and colour."

The farm will have pumpkins in a variety of colours including white, orange, yellow, pink and silver/grey.

It will be open for people to pick their own pumpkins during October.

Tickets to pick pumpkins will have to be booked in advance at essingtonfarm.co.uk

Lisa O'Brien

