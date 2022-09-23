Permanent memorials to Queen Elizabeth II being considered by Black Country councils

Queen Elizabeth II at Jaguar Land Rover during a visit in 2014

The state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II took place at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

People paid their respects to the late monarch by writing in Books of Condolence across the region, while some travelled down to London and joined the long queue to see the Queen lying in state.

Now, some councils in the region say they are considering a lasting tribute to her and discussions will need to be held to find out what form the memorials will take.

Wolverhampton Council is to consider a permanent tribute in the city centre.

Queen Square is the location of the statue of Prince Albert on horseback, which is fondly known as the Man on the Oss by local people.

The leader of the council, Councillor Ian Brookfield, said he would be taking the question of whether a memorial to the late Queen could be put in place in the square for investigation by the council.

The square was renamed from High Green in 1866 when Queen Victoria unveiled the statue. It was the location of her first public engagement after her period of mourning for Prince Albert.

Wolverhampton's 'Man on the Oss' in Queen Square, where a memorial to Elizabeth II could go

Councillor Brookfield said: "We will consider if there is something that we can do to remember the Queen.

"Considering we have a Queen Square it would be appropriate to have a memorial there."

Councillor Brookfield said that the Prince Albert statue had been erected through public subscription and it might be that the council would look to doing something similar for the late Queen to mark her 70 years on the throne.

"We will certainly talk this over and see what ideas people have," he added.

Bosses at Sandwell Council said the authority would also be considering some form of memorial over the coming months.

Sandwell Council’s deputy leader Councillor Bob Piper said: “It is clear from the outpouring of condolences and memories shared by our residents since Queen Elizabeth II’s passing how well loved she was in Sandwell.

“We are keen to find a permanent way here in Sandwell to celebrate her exceptional reign, her life and her service.

"Exactly what form this memorial will take will need to be carefully considered.

"This is something we’ll be considering over the coming months and also liaising with the West Midlands Lieutenancy and Buckingham Palace.”