New KFC restaurant coming to Wolverhampton city centre

The front of the vacant premises in Queen Street, Wolverhampton, that is set to become a new KFC restaurant and takeaway. Photo: Beamish Consultancy

The vacant premises in Queen Street, which falls within the St Peter’s ward, was previously home to Icestone Gelato food and coffee house but has stood empty for some time.

Ward councillors Qaiser Azeem, Obaida Ahmed and Lynne Moran have all welcomed the addition of the new KFC outlet.

“This is a great news,” said Councillor Azeem. “We want a lively and appealing city centre. The approval of planning permission for a major fast food chain will increase footfall and provide another great space for people to enjoy.”

Councillor Ahmed added: “This is very good news for the city. KFC is a well-known food chain that will attract more people to the city. It’s another step closer to the vibrant centre we want.”

“I completely agree with my colleagues – the soul of many city centres these days rests upon entertainment, eating and drinking,” said Councillor Moran. “And this business is an example of that. It will attract more families to our city and enrich centre life.”

In a statement on behalf of KFC bosses the Tahir Group, Adam Beamish of Nottingham-based Beamish Consultancy said the venture would create 20 full and ten part-time jobs.

“Having most recently traded as an ice cream/dessert shop, the premises has a bakery on one side whilst the other adjoining property was most recently in use as a travel agent,” he said.

“The KFC mixed restaurant and hot food takeaway will contribute positively to the vitality and viability of Wolverhampton city centre – particularly the evening economy, given that many retail premises close after 5-6pm. And the change of use also generates significant employment benefits.

“This part of Queen Street is pedestrianised and there are a number of litter bins and benches immediately at the front, as well as several on-street cycle hoops. The nearest bus stops are within walking distance on Market Street and the bus and railway station are also close by,” he added.