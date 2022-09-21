Young people invited to Wolverhampton Business Week jobs fair

Wolverhampton's The Way Youth Zone

The event at the Youth Employment Hub, The Way Youth Zone, School Street on Wednesday, September 28, has been organised by Wolverhampton Council and the Department for Work and Pensions.

Residents aged between 16 and 29-years-old can meet employers and find out about employment opportunities, training and work experience.

People with learning and physical disabilities can also meet inclusive employers and training providers.

More than 25 employers from across the Black Country will be at the event to showcase jobs available to city jobseekers in the security, warehousing, care, administration, construction and cleaning sectors.

They include In-Comm Training (Apprenticeships), Netcom Training (IT courses leading to job opportunities), 2 Sisters Food Group, GeoCare, Avara Foods, National Express, Magna, Waterlogic UK, Thompson AVC, Wolverhampton Homes, Total Construction Supplies, Comex 2000, Pertemps, West Midlands Police, NHS/IPS, Green Square Accord, Supported Employment, P3 Charity, DEA (DWP), Amey Facilities, Featherstone Prison, West Midlands Pension Fund, Access 2 Business/Young Business Matters, and Gazebo Theatre Group.

Wolverhampton College, Connexions, Wolves at Work and Black Country Impact will also have stands at the fair.

Wolverhampton city councillor Stephen Simkins said: "We are determined to drive down youth unemployment in the city by supporting young people into sustainable employment, apprenticeships, education or training.

"Our Wolves at Work 18-24 programme is working closely with city training partners and employers to better connect young people to the opportunities they have - and this continues during Business Week through this city jobs fair.

"There will be a wide representation of job opportunities - both full time and part time on offer - this event is not to be missed.”

A Department for Work and Pensions spokesman said: "The City Jobs Fair will be an excellent opportunity for jobseekers to find out about the job vacancies in the Wolverhampton area, both in established and new businesses.

"It promises to be a fantastic event and I would encourage everyone who is being supported by the Jobcentre to come along."

There is no need to register for the event next Wednesday, people are being invited to drop in between 11am and 2pm, there will be also food at the event.

Businesses who are interested in taking part in the event should email Jayne Hart at recruitment@wolverhampton.gov.uk