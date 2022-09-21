Notification Settings

Wolverhampton 15-year-old still missing more than two weeks on

By Nathan Rowe

A 15-year-old girl from Wolverhampton has been missing for more than two weeks.

Shannon

Police have released two pictures of missing Shannon, with concerns growing for her safety.

The girl, named simply as Shannon, has been missing from Wolverhampton, near Low Hill, since September 5.

New image of Shannon police hope will lead to new information

She was last seen wearing grey bottoms, with white trainers and a beige check jacket.

Police renewed their appeal with a new photograph last week, but the search for information continues.

Officers are concerned for Shannon and urge anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 101 and quote PID: 390949.

Reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

