Wolverhampton 15-year-old still missing more than two weeks on

Police have released two pictures of missing Shannon, with concerns growing for her safety.
The girl, named simply as Shannon, has been missing from Wolverhampton, near Low Hill, since September 5.
She was last seen wearing grey bottoms, with white trainers and a beige check jacket.
Police renewed their appeal with a new photograph last week, but the search for information continues.
Officers are concerned for Shannon and urge anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 101 and quote PID: 390949.