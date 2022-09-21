Notification Settings

Police appeal for information on 40-year-old man missing from Wolverhampton

By Eleanor Lawson

A 40-year-old man is missing from Wolverhampton, as police appeal to the public for any information on his whereabouts.

Have you seen Piotr?
Piotr has short blonde hair, wears glasses and has a Polish accent.

It is believed he may have travelled to Weston-super-Mare.

If you think you’ve seen him, please call police on 999 and quote log 3119 from 14 September.

