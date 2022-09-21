Police appeal for information on 40-year-old man missing from Wolverhampton

Piotr has short blonde hair, wears glasses and has a Polish accent.
It is believed he may have travelled to Weston-super-Mare.
If you think you’ve seen him, please call police on 999 and quote log 3119 from 14 September.
A 40-year-old man is missing from Wolverhampton, as police appeal to the public for any information on his whereabouts.
Piotr has short blonde hair, wears glasses and has a Polish accent.
It is believed he may have travelled to Weston-super-Mare.
If you think you’ve seen him, please call police on 999 and quote log 3119 from 14 September.