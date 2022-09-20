Woman taken to hospital after crash in Wolverhampton

An ambulance was called to the incident at the junction of Drayton Street and Dudley Road just before 8.40am.

West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said crews treated a woman for "non-life threatening injuries" before taking her to hospital.

She said: "We were called at 8.37am to reports of a two vehicle road traffic collision at the junction of Drayton Street and Dudley Road, Wolverhampton.

"One ambulance attended.

"Crews assessed and treated one woman from one vehicle who had sustained non-life threatening injuries.