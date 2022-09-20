West Park to host climate change day

West Park, in Wolverhampton

A free event is taking place in the city’s West Park on Saturday September 24 from 1-4pm to mark the start of The Great Big Green Week – the UK’s biggest ever celebration of projects to raise climate change awareness, which runs until Sunday October 2.

Organised by Penn Climate Action Group – who support the climate goals of Friends of the Earth through local actions and engagements – the family friendly event is being held next to the park’s bandstand and as many people as possible are encouraged to attend.

Councillor Carol Hyatt, who is a member of the Penn group, said: “There will be a variety of stalls, games, music, poetry, and if anyone wants to bring any clothes, books or plants to swap, they will have the chance to do so.

“People will also be able to get tips on home insulation, take part in climate change games and discussions on doughnut economics, which uses a visual framework examining sustainable development. There is also our lovely Wolves Play Cafe.

“This event is the first small step to what we hope will become a bigger annual event in our city. As well as enjoying all the stalls and events, it’s a great opportunity to visit our beautiful Victorian West Park as well,” she added.

Food and refreshments will also be available and there will be plenty of parking, toilets (including disabled facilities), baby-changing provisions and wheelchair access.

The City of Wolverhampton Council declared a Climate Emergency in July 2019. Since then, the council has undertaken even greater actions to reduce carbon emissions and improve sustainability.