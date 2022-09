People can pay tribute for the final time at the Civic Centre until 4.45pm, at the Bilston-Bert Williams centre until 5pm, at the Tettenhall Library until 2pm, and the Wednesfield Library until 5pm.

The Union Flag, which had been flying at half mast at the Civic Centre as a mark of respect, was returned to full mast today to mark the end of the period of national mourning for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.