Council leader thanks residents for paying fitting tribute to The Queen

People watching the Queen's funeral in Queen Square, Wolverhampton

Throughout the period of national mourning, thousands of residents have signed Books of Condolence or laid flowers and wreathes at memorial sites around the city.

And on Monday, hundreds more gathered to watch the state funeral of The Queen on a big screen in Queen Square.

Councillor Ian Brookfield, leader of Wolverhampton Council, said: "We have seen an outpouring of grief, not just in Wolverhampton and across the United Kingdom but all around the world, following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"And I have been very moved by the way the people of Wolverhampton have shown their appreciation for her life, and her legacy.

"In particular, it was wonderful to see people across the city come together to take part in the national moment of reflection on Sunday evening and join with one another to watch the state funeral in Queen Square.

"I was particularly proud to see images from Queen Square shown across the nation during the two minutes' silence.

"From the Proclamation of King Charles III to saying a final farewell to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Wolverhampton has done itself proud, and I would like to say a heartfelt thanks to everyone who has played their part in what has been a momentous time in our nation's history."

The Books of Condolence in Wolverhampton were open for one final time on Tuesday.