This is what's left of a £20 note after opportunist thief swipes cash at Black Country drive-thru

A photo shared by Lisa Marsh on Facebook after the incident

The customer's partner Lisa Marsh, from Wolverhampton, is urging other customers to be vigilant while handing over cash at drive-thru windows.

She said: "Just a heads up to anyone going to McDonald's in Coseley to be careful. Last night my partner went to get some food and as he was handing over his £20 note, a man ran past obviously waiting for the right time and grabbed it out his hand tearing it so he still had the corner in his fingers."

She said the incident happened at around 9.30pm on Sunday evening.

She added: "Luckily the cashier saw what happened. Just be careful as some people are taking every opportunity to rob people. The cashier said he would alert his manager."

Lisa shared the incident on social media to alert others.

She said: "I dread to think of what could have happened if it was an elderly person or a young family and things went further."